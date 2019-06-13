Biden tells Iowans: ‘Probably a lot of you don’t know where Delaware is’ (VIDEO)

An East Coast liberal running for president dropped in on the bumpkins in Iowa today and insulted their intelligence.

Joe Biden campaigned at Clinton Community College this morning and was touting Obamacare, and attempted to connect with the gun-toting, pickup-driving, Bible-reading rubes.

“Delaware has a lot of small towns like y’all do,” he said, getting folksy with the country simpletons.

“I know y’all think of Delaware as being this east— first of all, probably a lot of you don’t know where Delaware is, but anyway…” – READ MORE