Biden Teaches History: ‘A Black Guy Invented The Light Bulb, Not A White Guy Named Edison’ (VIDEO)

On Thursday, noted historian and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reinvented history as he preached at a church, pontificating, “People fear that’s, which, that which is different. We gotta, for example, why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes? A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison.”

Despite Biden’s false notion of history, genuine historians would point out that Thomas Edison did indeed invent the incandescent light bulb. – READ MORE

