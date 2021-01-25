Biden ‘Talks Like A Centrist’ But Governs Like ‘The Far Left,’ Rubio Says

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted a video of himself Friday criticizing President Joe Biden’s executive orders, referring to them as ‘far-left’ agendas.

“President Biden is talking like a centrist, he is using the words of the center, talking about unity, but he is governing like someone from the far left,” Rubio said in the video.

In the first two days of his presidency, President Biden has issued two dozen executive actions and orders, Fox News reported, including a 100-day moratorium on deportations and ending the Keystone XL pipeline.

The orders also included canceling the construction of the border wall, rejoining the World Health Organization, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, ending the 1776 Commission and enforcing a mask mandate on federal property.

“This is literally going down the wishlist of the far left and checking them all of. Some of them are incredibly dramatic and far-reaching in real life,” Rubio said.

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

“At the stroke of a pen, he literally put thousands upon thousands of hardworking, blue-collar union members out of work,” he continued. “These folks now have to go back to their families in the middle of a pandemic and tell them ‘we just lost our job and I don’t know where I’m going to work next.’”

Biden’s executive order ends 11,000 potential job openings, according to Fox News.

Rubio added, “We’re not going to be able to sit around here in a honeymoon period and watch these things happen. It’s not going to be a good one for the country, and it’s not going to be a good one for people and for working Americans and your jobs.”