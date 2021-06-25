Biden Takes Swipe at Republicans: They Are Supporting ‘A Jim Crow Era in the 21st Century’

“Unfortunately, a Democratic stand to protect our democracy met a solid Republican wall of opposition,” Biden continued. “Senate Republicans opposed even a debate — even considering — legislation to protect the right to vote and our democracy.”
“It was the suppression of a bill to end voter suppression — another attack on voting rights that is sadly not unprecedented.”
Biden concluded: “But let me be clear. This fight is far from over — far from over. I’ve been engaged in this work my whole career, and we are going to be ramping up our efforts to overcome again — for the people, for our very democracy.”
In a 50-50 vote on Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked the sweeping election reform bill, called the For the People Act, as IJR reported on.- READ MORE
