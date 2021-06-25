Biden Takes Swipe at Republicans: They Are Supporting ‘A Jim Crow Era in the 21st Century’

Applauding Democrats for “unanimously together to protect the sacred right to vote,” the president said they “stood united for democracy.”He then added in his statement on Tuesday evening, “They stood against the ongoing assault of voter suppression that represents a Jim Crow era in the 21st Century.”

“Unfortunately, a Democratic stand to protect our democracy met a solid Republican wall of opposition,” Biden continued. “Senate Republicans opposed even a debate — even considering — legislation to protect the right to vote and our democracy.”

“It was the suppression of a bill to end voter suppression — another attack on voting rights that is sadly not unprecedented.”

Biden concluded: “But let me be clear. This fight is far from over — far from over. I’ve been engaged in this work my whole career, and we are going to be ramping up our efforts to overcome again — for the people, for our very democracy.”

In a 50-50 vote on Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked the sweeping election reform bill, called the For the People Act, as IJR reported on.

