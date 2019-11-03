Biden takes on internet meme: I’m not a child molester! (VIDEO)

💥AWKWARD ALERT💥

Joe Biden explaining how his grandson showed him a meme of him saying “Joe was molesting a child”

The crowd is in shock, then one guy in the back starts laughing and Joe gives him the death stare🤣 pic.twitter.com/fu02sJ6aNS — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) November 2, 2019

Joe Biden wanted an Iowa audience to know he’s not really a child molester, and devoted some of his stump speech yesterday to refute the notion.

Biden was in Iowa opening a Des Moines campaign office and brought up a meme supposedly floating around the internet.

“There was something a, uh, uh, uh, on the internet and I’m not saying it was Trump, I don’t know where it came from,” Biden said of the conversation with his granddaughter.

“He said, ‘Pop, we know it’s going to be mean, we know it’s going to be ugly.’ And I’m looking at this kid who was then in 7th grade. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why would he have to do this?’ And he takes out his phone and shows me a picture of us” at his son’s funeral – READ MORE