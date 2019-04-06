Biden Takes Heat for Joking About Allegations, Adds He’s ‘Not Sorry for Anything That I’ve Ever Done’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing continued criticism after he joked about the inappropriate touching allegations against him and claimed that he isn’t sorry for his past behavior.

During a speech on Friday, Biden casually poked fun at the allegations, saying, “I just want you to know, I had permission to hug” the union president and a young boy who joined him on stage.

Former VP Biden says he "wouldn't be surprised" if more women come forward about uncomfortable interactions: "I'm sorry I didn't understand more. I'm not sorry for any of my intentions." pic.twitter.com/Rr68OrO6FM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 5, 2019

After the speech, Biden claimed that he would not be shocked if more allegations came to light and said that he’s not sorry for any of his actions.

“I’m sorry I didn’t understand more. I’m not sorry for any of my intentions,” said Biden. “I am not sorry for anything that I have ever done — I’ve never been disrespectful, intentionally, to a man or a woman.” – READ MORE

