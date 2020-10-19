Biden Swipes at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden Report: ‘Smear Campaign’ (VIDEO)

A CBS reporter asked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about a recent report about his son Hunter Biden, but the elder Biden swiped back.

Joe Biden did not hold back when CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked him, “Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

However, the former vice president hit back, “I know you’d ask it.”

“I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask,” Joe Biden added. – READ MORE

