Biden Surrogate Jane Fonda Calls COVID ‘God’s Gift to the Left’

Jane Fonda, a Biden campaign surrogate known for fraternizing with enemy soldiers during the Vietnam War, called the coronavirus “God’s gift to the Left.”

“I just think that COVID is God’s gift to the Left,” Fonda said. “That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the band-aid off who is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

She described the coronavirus pandemic as an “existential crossroads” for humanity to address issues like climate change.

“What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we are so lucky, we have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have,” she added. – READ MORE

