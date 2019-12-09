Biden Supported Welfare Work Requirements in 1996, Now Calls Them ‘Morally Bankrupt’

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday called the Trump administration “morally bankrupt” for its expansion of work requirements for food stamps, even though the former vice president was a self-proclaimed architect of America’s work for welfare regime.

Responding to news that an estimated 700,000 Americans could be removed from welfare rolls by a recently announced federal rule, Biden took to Twitter to say, “This administration is morally bankrupt.” He joined dozens of other Democrats who have expressed outrage at the change, which is meant to reduce SNAP rolls and which swelled after the Great Recession.

During his time as a senator, however, Biden was a major backer of work requirements for welfare. In particular, he supported the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act, the Clinton-era overhaul of the federal welfare system widely seen as ushering in “workfare” in the United States. Speaking in defense of the bill, he heralded it as a victory for the idea that “work should be the premise of our welfare system” and noted that he had pushed for such a reform before his first presidential run in 1988.

The seeming contradiction between Biden’s opposition to the administration’s decision and his previous stance on welfare, which voters could perceive as hypocritical, is yet another example of Biden’s past as a moderate Democrat leaving him out of step with the modern Democratic party.

Biden not only voted for the work requirement legislation in 1996 but also took to the Senate floor to extol the importance of welfare recipients working. – READ MORE