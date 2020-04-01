Biden: States Should Prepare for Remote Voting in 2020 Elections

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Joe Biden called on secretaries of state to plan for having remote voting in the 2020 elections.

Host Brian Williams then asked, “God forbid we’re still dealing with this in November. God forbid we’re dealing with some kind of a regional or climate rebound of this in November. Do you think it’s incumbent upon the secretaries of state in all 5o states to ensure this is the one election with secure, remote voting possibility?”

Biden responded, "Yes. I think they should be doing that now. I think they should be doing that now, planning on it."