Biden Spent $250,000 on Private Jet Travel in Second Quarter

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who took swipes at Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton over their private jet usage during the 2007 primaries, spent more than $250,000 on such travel during the second quarter this year, Federal Election Commission filings show.

The former vice president’s campaign committee, Biden for President, disbursed four payments to Advanced Aviation, an Arlington, Va.-based charter jet company. The campaign spent a total of $256,798 on travel with the company in May alone, its first filings show.

Biden previously took swipes at his Democratic opponents over their usage of private jets.

“It’s a seven hour ride from Chicago, I apologize—and I don’t have a plane,” Biden said as he arrived late to a 2007 primary forum in Iowa as Obama and Clinton were both utilizing charter flights. – READ MORE