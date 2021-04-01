Biden Slapped With 4 ‘Pinocchios’ for Claim About Georgia’s New Voting Law

President Joe Biden is getting hit with four “Pinocchios” for a recent claim about Georgia’s new voting law.

Biden claimed during his first news conference on March 25, “What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work.”

The president echoed his remarks in a statement on March 26, writing, “Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

However, The Washington Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler hit Biden with four “Pinocchios” for “falsely” claiming the new Georgia voting law “ends voting hours early.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the bill into law last week, and the sweeping new voting restrictions are facing legal challenges. Among the limits in the new law include imposing stricter identification requirements and limiting drop boxes. – READ MORE

