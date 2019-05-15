Biden slams Trump over Iran, says president ‘has no foreign policy’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’s “concerned” about a military escalation with Iran.

Speaking with reporters during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the Democratic presidential frontrunner took aim at President Trump’s tough talk against Tehran, saying “now we’re going to decide we’re going to threaten a war with Iran. I mean, the man has no foreign policy.”

In Washington, the president dismissed a New York Times report that his administration is planning to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East to deal with Iran.

“Would I do that? Absolutely,” Trump told reporters. “But we have not planned for that.”

The president then added that if he does send U.S. forces to the region, “we’d send a hell of lot more troops than that.” – READ MORE