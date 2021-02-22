Biden Signs Major Executive Order That Puts An End To Trump’s Industry Apprenticeship Program

President Joe Biden just signed an executive order that revokes an order made by Donald Trump in which the former president gave federal funds to apprenticeship programs that are created by industries, calling for more government-controlled alternatives.

Trump signed Executive Order 13801, Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs), back in 2017. This order made it possible for “trade and industry groups, companies, non-profit organizations, unions, and joint labor-management organizations” to create their own apprenticeship programs that would be used to help workers develop the skills that the economy needed but that universities are either not providing, or are providing at a cost that is unaffordable for many Americans.

“Registered Apprenticeships” that are approved by the government have been around for decades, and they were given more funding when Barack Obama was in office. However, many have argued that the government-controlled model, run by the Department of Labor and with the involvement of labor unions, held back the growth of apprenticeships. That’s why Trump designed an order that let industries (and unions) develop their own programs, within regulations but independent of government control.

Some liberals were not fans of Trump’s order, with the Center for American Progress complaining that Trump was creating “a parallel track that lacks adequate worker protections” that could allow for “the proliferation of low-quality programs.” – READ MORE

