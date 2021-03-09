Biden signs executive order creating Gender Policy Council to combat ‘systemic bias and discrimination’

President Joe Biden is set to sign two more executive orders aimed at promoting gender equality both in the United States and around the world on Monday, in recognition of International Women’s Day. The first order will create a new program within the executive branch of government called the Gender Policy Council, and the second seeks to roll back Title IX changes made during Donald Trump’s presidency.

By issuing two more orders, Biden will add to the already historic number of executive orders and actions signed during the first months of his presidency. The new president has issued a litany of orders and actions since taking office in late January, despite denouncing the tactic while on the campaign trail.

The forthcoming Gender Policy Council will be established within the Executive Office of the President, according to a fact sheet published by the White House, and will work toward advancing “gender equity and equal rights and opportunity for women and girls” both domestically and globally through governmental policy changes.

The council will reportedly aim to combat “systemic bias and discrimination, including sexual harassment” of women, address “structural barriers to women’s participation in the labor force,” decrease “wage and wealth gaps,” among several other actions. – READ MORE

