Biden says Trump trying to ‘indirectly steal’ election by raising doubts about mail-in voting

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this week repeated his concern that President Trump might try to “steal” the 2020 election, citing the president’s repeated comments on the reliability of mail-in ballots.

Biden made the remarks Thursday during a virtual fundraiser hosted by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played the first female vice president in the TV show “VEEP.”

“This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work. They’re not real. They’re not fair,” Biden said.

Trump, and many Republicans, have raised concerns about the potential for fraud as many states move to elections that are conducted largely or almost entirely by mail. They argue that mass-mailing ballots to Americans creates more opportunity for bad actors.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” Trump tweeted this week. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --