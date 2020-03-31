Biden Says Trump Should Stop ‘Thinking out Loud’ and Start ‘Thinking Deeply’

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) says it is “a little too harsh” to suggest that President Donald Trump has “blood on his hands” because of his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Biden was asked if Trump is responsible for deaths because of the coronavirus because of a “slow” response to the outbreak.

“I think that’s a little too harsh,” Biden said, adding, “Someone used the phrase the president just thinks out loud. He should stop thinking out loud and starting thinking deeply.”

He continued, “He should start listening to the scientists before he speaks. He should listen to the health experts. He should listen to his economists.” – READ MORE

