Biden says once he defeats COVID, cancer is next

President Biden said Friday that ending cancer will be his next big scientific endeavor after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want you to know that once we beat COVID, we’re gonna do everything we can to end cancer as we know it,” Biden said in Michigan after touring a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant.

Biden was in charge of President Obama’s “Cancer Moonshoot” initiative launched in 2016 to double the rate of progress toward a cure. The priority is personal to Biden, who lost his son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015. He was 46.

Biden drew parallels between fighting the pandemic and taking on cancer, the second-leading cause of death in America behind heart disease.

“This is a case of life and death,” Biden said. “We’re talking about people’s lives.” – READ MORE

