Biden Says Moving Forward With Barrett Nomination Before Election Day Is An ‘Abuse Of Power’

During remarks on Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused Republicans of engaging in an “abuse of power” for moving forward to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before election day, emphasizing that early voting has already started in some states.

“U.S. Constitution provides one chance — one — for the Americans to have their voices heard on who serves a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, who makes those big decisions about their healthcare, their civil rights, and much else,” said Biden.

“That chance is now. That moment is now. And the voters, in my view, are not gonna stand for this abuse of power. And if we’re to call ourselves a Democracy, their voices must be heard,” he added.

President Donald Trump officially nominated Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, to the Supreme Court on Saturday, kicking off a confirmation process that is expected to continue into late October, mere days before the election. – READ MORE

