Biden says Mexico an ‘equal’ as he dismantles Trump immigration policies

President Biden assured Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he considers the country “an equal” during a virtual meeting on Monday, as his administration works to unravel some of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Biden noted that while the U.S. and Mexico haven’t always been “perfect neighbors,” both countries are safer when there’s a collaborative relationship, particularly where the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.

“In the Obama-Biden administration, we made a commitment that we look at Mexico as an equal, not as somebody who is south of our border. You are equal,” Biden said. “And what you do in Mexico and how you succeed impacts dramatically on what the rest of the hemisphere will look like.”

López Obrador thanked Biden for communicating his desire to base their relationship on respect and equality.

