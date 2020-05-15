Biden Says If Voters Believe Tara Reade They ‘Probably Shouldn’t Vote for Me’ (VIDEO)

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is speaking directly to voters after publicly denying the sexual assault allegation made against him.

Biden to women who believe Tara Reade’s assault allegation: “If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.” pic.twitter.com/xGf84Jtu1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked Biden what he would say to women who may have voted for him prior to the allegation but are now hesitant because of the allegation made by Tara Reade, a former staffer while Biden was a senator.

Biden encouraged them to vote their conscience.

“I think they should vote their heart and if they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me,” Biden said. “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.” – READ MORE

