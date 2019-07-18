Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he’ll challenge him to a push-up contest

Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would challenge President Trump to a push-up contest on-air if the commander-in-chief questions his physical or mental faculties on the 2020 debate stage.

Biden appeared on “Morning Joe” for a Tuesday interview with co-host Mika Brzezinskiand said he would immediately retaliate if Trump started poking fun at his behavior.

“I would say, come on Donald, come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? I mean jokingly,” Biden said.

“You know, come on, run with me, man. it’s like I was in a parade in Independence, Missouri. And I always run in parades… and a fellow from Independence who was a Trump supporter said, ‘hey sleepy Joe!’ I said, come run with me, Jack. Come on man!”

Biden said he won’t stoop to Trump’s level to score political points, but also claimed he wouldn’t be taking “any guff” off the president either. – READ MORE