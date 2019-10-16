Biden Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Son’s Ukraine Judgment Hours After Hunter Admits ‘Poor Judgment’ (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden defended his son Hunter Biden’s decision to take a lucrative post on a the board of a Ukrainian gas company just hours after the younger Biden characterized the decision as “poor judgment.”

During Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate, Biden said that his son “did nothing wrong” and that he is “proud of the judgment” he made.

In an interview with ABC News that aired Tuesday morning, however, Hunter Biden appeared to admit that his decision to join the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was serving as vice president was “poor judgment.”

"In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part…" he said. "Was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is… a swamp in many ways? Yeah."