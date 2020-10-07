Biden Says He Would Make Abortion Access ‘Law Of The Land’ If Amy Coney Barrett Moves To Overturn Roe V. Wade

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that making Roe v. Wade the law of the land is the only “responsible response” to possible attempts from Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to overrule Roe.

Biden discussed the possibility that Barrett will be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court during a Monday NBC town hall.

“I knew whenever I was graduating high school and entering college that I wanted to obtain my degree and start a career before starting a family,” a woman asked Biden. “Having access to birth control and safe reproductive health care was imperative in making that come true for me. Considering the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, what are your particular plans to protect women’s reproductive rights in the U.S.?”

“Number one, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although the expectation is that she may very well move to overrule Roe,” Biden said.

“The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/1Gq6Ncc2IK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

President Donald Trump criticized Biden for this response, tweeting Tuesday morning, “Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court.”

Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

“This is what the Dems will do,” the president added. “Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE!”

Trump also tweeted that Biden had clarified an extreme stance on late-term abortion. It was not immediately clear what comments the president was referring to.

“Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution,” Trump tweeted. “Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!!”

Planned Parenthood’s action arm called the president’s tweet “lies” that have “no basis in science or medicine.”

“Abortion later in pregnancy usually occurs in complicated, often devastating circumstances,” the organization said. “He may never stop lying — but in this election, we decide whether his presidency stops now. Vote.”

Human Coalition Action National Legislative Advisor Chelsey Youman told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement that Biden’s comment confirms that the Biden/Harris ticket is the most “pro-abortion ticket in American history, and out of step with the views of mainstream America.”

“Any semblance of moderation Biden had on this issue has been eschewed in favor of the Democrats’ unmitigated embrace of abortion on demand up to birth,” Youman said. “There seems to be no room for pro-life Americans in the Democratic party anymore.”