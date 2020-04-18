Biden Says He Will ‘Probably Not’ Be Able to Win Over Trump’s Base in November

There is one group of voters former Vice President Joe Biden (D) doubts he can win over in the general election — the president’s base.

Biden was asked if he thinks he can win over some of President Donald Trump’s strongest supporters during a fundraising event on Wednesday.

“His base? Probably not,” Biden responded according to a pool report. He added, “There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division.”

He continued, “They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and … dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race. This is the one of the few presidents who succeeded by deliberately trying to divide the country, not unite the country.”

The former vice president continued to describe his own base as “white working-class, high school educated people.” And he noted that many voters from that demographic voted for Trump because they were “going through a really difficult transition.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --