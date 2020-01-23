Biden Says He Was ‘Embarrassed’ for the Senate After Watching Trump’s Legal Team During the Trial (VIDEO)

While some Democratic presidential candidates were in Washington, D.C., for the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden was campaigning in Iowa.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Biden said he was busy campaigning, but added that he was able to catch a few moments of the trial in reruns.

“I have a great respect and reverence for the Senate for real. I was embarrassed for the institution. I was there for a long time and I never saw anything quite like that.” —@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/RcHLguGG4g — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 22, 2020

After watching some clips featuring members of Trump’s legal defense team, Biden said he was “embarrassed for the institution.”

