Biden says he is going to ‘transform’ the nation if elected

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday night that if he gets elected, his administration “won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” raising speculation online about what exactly in the country will be transformed.

The tweet comes after a politically charged Fourth of July weekend, as the country works to manage a new surge in COVID-19 cases and tries to emerge from weeks of tense protests that have resulted in a widening divide between Democrats and Republicans.

We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

Biden’s tweet did not specify what exactly he means by transforming the country. His critics from the left have expressed concern that he served in the upper echelon of government for over 40 years and didn’t help solve these major issues in the past. His critics from the right insist that a Biden White House will take marching orders from the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the party. Some conservatives say his vice president pick will be an early indicator of his administration’s direction.

His campaign sent a link to his website when reached by Fox News for comment about the tweet. The tweet appeared to be embraced by supporters and was liked 140,000 times as of early Monday. – READ MORE

