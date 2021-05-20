Biden: Russia Can Have a New Pipeline, but America Can’t

Trump had approved the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have united Canada and the United States and enhanced both countries’ energy security, which enhances national security.

Biden nixed that pipeline with an executive order on his first day in office.

Environment czar John Kerry famously told the workers Biden had summarily laid off to go get jobs making solar panels.

(…)

Like many things Biden said during the campaign, such as that he’s a political moderate, that’s not turning out to be the case. Axios reports he’s waiving objections to a Russian pipeline to Germany.

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision. Why it matters: The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline, and underscores the difficulties President Biden faces in matching actions to rhetoric on a tougher approach to Russia.

Between the lines: This planned move also sets up a bizarre situation in which the Biden administration will be sanctioning ships involved in the building of Nord Stream 2 but refusing to sanction the actual company in charge of the project.

The big picture: As Axios has previously reported, the completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe.

The geopolitics of this are not good. When you link it up to Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone and begin strangling U.S. energy production on federal lands, it’s even worse.- READ MORE

