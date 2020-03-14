Biden Rips Trump For Travel Ban To Stop Coronavirus. Dan Crenshaw Fires Back And Destroys Biden’s Argument.

Share:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is blasting former Vice President Joe Biden for his tweet criticizing President Donald Trump’s counter-coronavirus efforts.

“A wall will not stop the coronavirus,” Biden tweeted.

Biden tweeted on Thursday about Trump’s wall and travel ban announced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it,” he added. “This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.