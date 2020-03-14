Biden Rips Trump For Travel Ban To Stop Coronavirus. Dan Crenshaw Fires Back And Destroys Biden’s Argument.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is blasting former Vice President Joe Biden for his tweet criticizing President Donald Trump’s counter-coronavirus efforts.

“A wall will not stop the coronavirus,” Biden tweeted.

Biden tweeted on Thursday about Trump’s wall and travel ban announced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

First, walls quite literally stop a virus. It’s kind of the whole point of a quarantine, for instance. Second, assuming you meant this metaphorically, health experts like Dr. Fauci and everyone else agree travel restrictions have vastly slowed the spread of the virus in the US. https://t.co/4osiZ47t7D — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 13, 2020

“Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it,” he added. “This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it.” – READ MORE

