Biden reverses course, admits he didn’t get arrested in South Africa (VIDEO)

Share:

Former Vice President Joe Biden reversed course Friday on his claim that he was arrested in South Africa during apartheid — saying instead that he was simply “stopped” and not allowed to “move where I wanted to go” as he sought to meet with Nelson Mandela.

“When I said ‘arrested’ I meant I was not able to move, cops would not let me go with them and made me stay where I was. I guess I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped, I was not able to move where I wanted to go,” he said on CNN.

Biden had claimed on multiple occasions in recent weeks that he was arrested three decades ago as he sought to visit Mandela on a trip to South Africa.

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid,” Biden said at a campaign event in South Carolina, as reported by The New York Times. “I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.