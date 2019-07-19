Biden responds to Trump crowd chant by serving soul food to black people in LA (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden wants America to know he’s nothing like President Trump – a guy he describes as a modern-day George Wallace.

Biden attempted to capitalize on the controversy brewing between Trump and four Socialist congresswomen known as “The Squad” Thursday with a visit to serve up a heaping helping of soul food to his people at Dulan’s, a famed black restaurant on LA’s Crenshaw Boulevard.

Unlike the other workers at the establishment, Biden didn’t bother to put on gloves before doling out grits, eggs and other breakfast fare to a handful of patrons, as dozens of photographers jockeyed for footage. – READ MORE