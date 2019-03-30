Biden Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations Made By Former Democrat Politician

A spokesperson for former Vice President Joe Biden responded to sexual harassment allegations made against Biden on Friday by former Nevada Democrat state Sen. Lucy Flores, who claimed that Biden acted “blatantly inappropriate” toward her at a 2014 political rally.

Flores, a former member of Bernie Sanders’ political group Our Revolution, alleged in a piece that she wrote that Biden made her “feel uneasy, gross, and confused.”

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified,” Flores said. “He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. … I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me.”

Biden spokesman Bill Russo responded to the allegations in a statement:

Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes.

But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that it is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so. He respects Ms. Flores as a strong and independent voice in our politics and wishes her only the best.