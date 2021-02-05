Biden Reinstitutes ‘Catch and Release’ Along Texas-Mexico Border, Inviting Chaos and Disaster

Texas law enforcement authorities said that, with little fanfare, the Biden administration has reimposed the “catch and release” policy of releasing illegal aliens into the United States while they await their immigration proceedings.

The U.S. Customs and Border protection told local authorities of the coming changes last week.

Before being released, each illegal must be tested for the coronavirus. Charity organizations and illegal immigration advocates are scrambling to try and test the border-jumpers as quickly as possible so they can be released into their new homes.

Border Report:

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling on Tuesday told Border Report that city officials met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who told them last week that family units — undocumented migrants traveling with children who cross into South Texas — are now being paroled into the United States as they await their asylum proceedings. This is what occurred during previous border security apprehensions known as “catch and release,” when migrants were allowed to remain in the United States during their immigration proceedings however many years that may take. Biden on Tuesday also ordered a top-to-bottom review of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” by his newly confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Nearly 70,000 migrants seeking asylum since 2019 have been forced to remain in Mexico or other countries during their U.S. immigration hearing process under MPP.

Ending the MPP program invites unmitigated disaster. The migrant wave is building across the region as hope is kindled that Joe Biden will not only allow them into the United States but grant them amnesty and give them green cards to work. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --