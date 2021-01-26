Biden Receives Praise for Reversing Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has been moving quickly to undo his predecessor’s policies through executive orders.

From taking actions to reverse former President Donald Trump’s executive orders on border wall construction to his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, Biden has signed over two dozen executive orders in less than a week — a record pace.

On Monday, Biden signed another executive order taking aim at Trump’s 2017 ban on new recruitment of transgender individuals serving in the military. The ban allowed currently serving transgender individuals to continue their service.

“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” a White House statement said of the decision to undo Trump’s ban.

It added, “Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”- READ MORE

