Biden questions parent ‘honesty’ about student vaccinations, says it’s a matter of ‘community responsibility’

President Biden suggested Wednesday that it was a matter of “community responsibility” to keep parents honest about whether their children aged 12 and older are vaccinated when schools reopen later this year.

“It’s going to get a little bit tight in terms of mom or dad being honest that Johnny did or did not get vaccinated. That’s going to raise questions,” Biden said. “But I think what’s going to happen is you’re going to see this work out in ways that people are going to know in the community.”

He indicated that communities would hold their members accountable regarding vaccination status.

“Everybody knows in the community knows whether Johnny really did get the vaccination when he’s 15 or 17 years old. It’s a matter of community responsibility and I think you’re going to see it work through,” Biden added.

Biden had been asked during a CNN presidential town hall to respond to concerns among parents and educators about the impending return to school amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases while children under the age of 12 are still unable to receive vaccinations. In response, Biden noted the “vast majority” of teachers are already vaccinated. – READ MORE

