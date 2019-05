https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJGaLcNExsA

Creepy Joe is back!

During an event with government school unionists in Houston today, Joe Biden complimented a young girl’s appearance, saying, “I bet you’re as bright as you are good looking,” as he leaned towards her face.

The girl told him she wanted to be a journalist, which caused him to stand upright and respond, “I better be more circumspect in my answer!” – READ MORE