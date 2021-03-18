Biden Puts His Foot Down, Orders Waves Of Illegal Migrants Flocking To Southern Border ‘Don’t Come’

President Joe Biden has a message for thousands of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico: “don’t.”

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos asked Biden about the growing crisis at the southern border during an interview in Darby, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night. The full interview is set to air on Wednesday, but the network teased the interview with a clip on Biden’s response to the crisis of illegal immigration on the southern border.

According to the 47-second clip posted by ABC News, Biden gave no specific answer to the crisis but emphasized that the migrants were not coming at his request. It is unclear whether he gave a more substantial answer during the full interview.

“The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come’ – because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “Here’s the deal, they’re not.”

At another part in the interview, Biden compared the surge of illegal crossings at the border to surges in 2019 and 2020. Stephanopoulos pushed back saying that the current surge “might be worse,” to which Biden acknowledged “well, it could be.”- READ MORE

