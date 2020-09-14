Biden pushes gun control less than 24 hours after attempted assassination on deputies

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called for gun control less than 24 hours after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were critically wounded in Compton after a gunman opened fire on their squad car in an apparent ambush.

Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

“Weapons of war have no place in our communities,” the former Vice President tweeted. “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Earlier Biden had called the shooting “unconscionable” and for the suspect to be brought to justice. He also said anyone who commits an act of violence “should be caught and punished.”

Biden’s comments on the ambush and gun control stand in stark contrast to President Donald Trump who called for a “fast trial” with the possibility of the death penalty. – READ MORE

