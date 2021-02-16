Biden Pulls 65 Pending Trump Executive Orders

President Joe Biden has pulled 65 pending Trump administration executive orders, many of which deal with key national security and immigration matters.

Several of the withdrawals strike down orders that would protect American jobs by tightening immigration restrictions and eliminate proposed oversight regulations on how China-backed Confucius Institutes operate on campus. The Biden administration selectively cut the orders, as some pending Trump administration actions remain under review.

Biden withdrew one Department of Homeland Security regulation that would bar foreign nationals with deportation orders from working. Under current law, outgoing aliens released from custody can still seek legal employment. The proposed—and now withdrawn—Trump executive order would increase protections for American workers by striking down such an expansive employment policy.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R., Texas) blasted Biden’s rollback on Trump-era regulations as “disheartening” and “disingenuous.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --