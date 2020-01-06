Biden Promises English Requirement for Immigration Amnesty, Contradicting Platform

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on Sunday told supporters he would require illegal immigrants to learn English to gain citizenship, a controversial proposal absent from his publicly available immigration platform. Speaking to a crowd in Iowa, Biden promised that if elected president, he would “within a matter of months” secure a path to citizenship for America’s 10.5 million illegal immigrants. But, he said, that path would only be open to those who could meet certain requirements, including speaking English.

“Like every other person who has come here, they have to pass—they have to learn how to speak English, they have to demonstrate they’ve paid their taxes, they have to, just go down the line,” Biden said. “But it’s a pathway.”

The English-language requirement makes no appearance in Biden’s immigration platform. The discrepancy may represent the 77-year-old’s infamous tendency toward slips of the tongue. But if Biden is serious about an English language requirement, the proposal could put him even more at odds with his party’s left wing. – READ MORE