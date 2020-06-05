Biden: Probably ’10 to 15 percent’ of Americans ‘are just not very good people’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday said that 10 to 15 percent of “people out there that are just not very good people.”

Speaking during a virtual town hall with young Americans, Biden discussed the importance of a president setting an example for the country on issues of race during a conversation moderated by actor Don Cheadle.

Biden accused President Trump of dividing the nation, saying “The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come out.”

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that,” the former vice president added. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people — bring them together. Bring them together.”

Biden’s comments were reminiscent of some other controversial comments made by former presidential nominees.

In 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said during a private fundraising event that “47 percent” of voters would support former President Obama and who “are dependent upon government” and who “believe that they are victims.” In 2016, Hillary Clinton said that half of Trump’s supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.” – READ MORE

