Biden Predicts Americans Will Be Able To Celebrate Independence Day in ‘Small Groups’

In his first prime-time address since taking office, President Joe Biden said Americans would be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in “small groups.”

“I promise I will do everything in my power. I will not relent until we beat this virus,” Biden said, adding, “But I need you, the American people…I need every American to do their part.”

He continued, “I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity, and to help your family, your friends, your neighbors to get vaccinated as well.”

“Because here’s the point, if we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the Fourth, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.”

He added, “That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together. But it does mean small groups will be able to get together. After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special.”

JULY FOURTH: President Biden: “If we do this together, by July the Fourth there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.” pic.twitter.com/HrYB9Fb8mV — Forbes (@Forbes) March 12, 2021

Biden delivered his address on the one-year anniversary of former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30-day ban on travel from Europe.- READ MORE

