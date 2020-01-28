Biden Praises ‘Profound’ Question Comparing Trump’s Border Policies to Holocaust (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden on Monday praised a woman at his Iowa campaign event for her “profound” question comparing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to the Holocaust.

The questioner, who identified herself as Kathy, used the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz to ask how Biden plans to deal with the ways “we are living in the 1930s again.”

“What can we do, given what Donald Trump is doing at the border with those children who are incarcerated, so that they don’t go out and experience the kind of stigmatization that so many Jewish people and gypsies and Romas did in Europe?” the woman asked. “It’s so important, particularly when anti-Semitism in the United States is on the rise again and it’s frightening. We are living in the 1930s again in so many ways.” – READ MORE