Biden Pledges to ‘Collaborate’ With CCP in Chinese-Language Newspaper

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised a more collaborative approach to China in an op-ed published in a Chinese-language newspaper whose editors frequently attended junkets organized by the Chinese government.

Biden published an op-ed in the World Journal, a U.S. newspaper widely read by the Chinese-American community, on October 22. World Journal, which is owned by a Taiwanese news conglomerate, historically had an anti-CCP tilt but has become open to Beijing in recent years. The newspaper’s editors have attended annual conferences hosted by the Chinese government and reportedly complied with a demand from the Chinese consulate to scrub an advertisement about the Falun Gong, an oppressed religious movement.

“Our approach to China will focus on boosting American competitiveness, revitalizing our strengths at home, and renewing our alliances and leadership abroad,” Biden wrote in the op-ed. “We’ll work to collaborate with China when it’s in our interest, including on public health and climate change.”

The Biden op-ed, written in Chinese, comes as his family’s financial relationship with regime-linked oligarchs has drawn scrutiny. Companies led by his son Hunter Biden and brother Jim Biden garnered millions of dollars from Chinese investors. Biden’s business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has said that the former vice president was aware of his family’s business dealings in the country.- READ MORE

