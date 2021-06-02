Biden Pledges $100 Billion ‘Inter-Agency Effort’ To Address Systemic Racism

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a $100 billion effort to combat “systemic racism” during a visit to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racially motivated violence in United States history.

Biden will be the first sitting president to honor the anniversary of the incident, which left hundreds of African Americans killed or injured and razed one of the most successful black neighborhoods in the country at the time to the ground. He will also use the event, planned for Tuesday afternoon, to announce major changes to federal housing policy, and a massive new “inter-agency effort” at combatting systemic racism in the housing industry and beyond.

“The White House announced a slate of policies meant to promote racial equity ahead of the trip,” USA Today reported Tuesday.

“That includes a new inter-agency effort meant to combat housing discrimination, as well as new directives that will increase federal contracting with small, minority-owned businesses by $100 billion over the next five years.”

The grants will be on top of millions of taxpayer dollars, earmarked to address systemic racism, allocated through the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response bills, and “include a $10 billion initiative targeting community revitalization efforts, projects retrofitting transit systems to redress the dislocation of minority communities, incentives to end exclusionary zoning and a new tax credit to develop low and affordable housing,” USA Today noted. – READ MORE

