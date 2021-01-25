Biden Plans to Extend Nuke Agreement With Russia for Five Years

The Biden administration plans to extend a nuclear arms-control treaty with Russia for five years despite Russia’s attempts to work around the treaty.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010, limits the deployment of certain kinds of nuclear arms for both Russia and the United States.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Biden administration believes an extension of New START is in the United States’ national security interests. Moscow, however, has in recent years developed tactical and high-tech nuclear weapons not covered by the provisions of the treaty.

Patty-Jane Geller, a policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation specializing in missile defense, told the Washington Free Beacon extending New START would be a mistake. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --