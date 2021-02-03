Biden Pick For Pentagon Mideast Desk Bragged That US “Owns” Syrian Oil Territory

President Joe Biden recently tapped Dana Stroul to lead the Pentagon’s Middle East desk, according to Axios and other reports. She’ll serve as the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for the Middle East after a previous stint as a senior official on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as a longtime fellow at the hawkish Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

She had also previously worked on Mideast policy at the Pentagon under the Obama administration. As we noted before, this and other appointments gives more alarming context to Biden’s constant message on the foreign policy front that “America is back” and is “ready to lead the world” once again.

Stroul was recently on record as touting that America “owns” one-third of Syrian territory, particularly the resource-rich northeast region. So much for the administration “distancing” itself from Trump policies… (given Trump was the first to repeatedly and bluntly state the US was there “securing” Syria’s oil).

Stroul made the comments during a televised think tank event in D.C. hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in October 2019. – READ MORE

