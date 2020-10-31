Biden Pens Op-Ed: ‘Loving God and Loving Others’ Has ‘Kept Me Grounded’ in My Public Service

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is drawing a connection between his faith and how he plans to lead the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, and immigration policy moving forward.

Biden penned an op-ed in The Christian Post published Thursday, where he explained how his Catholic faith led him to where he is now and how it has acted as a foundation for his public service career.

He opened his op-ed by citing a commandment from the Gospel of Matthew calling on believers to love God and love others.

“These abiding principles – loving God and loving others – are at the very foundation of my faith. Throughout my career in public service, these values have kept me grounded in what matters most,” Biden said.

He mentioned the death of his wife, daughter, and son and how his faith has “been a source of immeasurable solace in times of grief.” – READ MORE

