Biden Paid Women Less Than Men in Each of His 35 Years as Senator

Women working for former vice president Joe Biden were paid less than their male counterparts during the entirety of Biden’s 35 years in the U.S. Senate, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis.

When Biden joined the Senate in 1973, the average pay for a full-time female staffer in his office was $5,029, about 68 percent of the $7,383 average paid to men during that span, according to the secretary of the Senate’s first spending report for the 93rd Congress. A Free Beacon analysis of spending reports covering Biden’s full Senate tenure found that he never achieved gender pay equity. Over the course of Biden’s time in the Senate, women on average earned just 67 cents for each dollar earned by men.

The Free Beacon conducted its analysis using salary disbursements disclosed in the biannual report of the secretary of the Senate. As with previous Free Beacon gender pay gap investigations, only staffers employed for the entirety of any of the six-month pay periods analyzed were included in the calculations. –READ MORE