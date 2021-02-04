Biden open to tighter income limits on $1,400 stimulus checks in $1.9T plan

President Biden said Wednesday he’s open to new income limits on $1,400 stimulus checks in a bid to get his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation through Congress.

Biden said he was open to changes before he hosted 11 members of the Senate Democratic caucus in the Oval Office, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Biden didn’t publicly say he wanted new limits during a brief fireside pool spray with reporters in the Oval Office before noon, but did so twice before convening the large group meeting.

Biden first said he was open to new income limits during a call with House Democrats, and then again in a closed-door White House meeting with Delaware’s two Democratic senators.

“We did have a conversation about the direct payments and how those might be modified in a way to ensure they’re targeted,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told reporters at the White House.

In his morning call with House Democrats, Biden said, “I think we can better target the number. I’m OK with that.” – READ MORE

